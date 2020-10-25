UPDATE: The 10-year-old boy was located safe at about 3:50 p.m. before an aerial search was launched.

----

A search is underway in northwest Texas County for missing child. 

Volunteers with the Roby and Plato fire departments, as well as the Texas County Sheriff's Department, were called Sunday afternoon. Later, Fort Leonard Wood joined the effort. 

The location is on Evening Shade Road.

