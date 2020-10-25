UPDATE: The 10-year-old boy was located safe at about 3:50 p.m. before an aerial search was launched.
----
A search is underway in northwest Texas County for missing child.
Volunteers with the Roby and Plato fire departments, as well as the Texas County Sheriff's Department, were called Sunday afternoon. Later, Fort Leonard Wood joined the effort.
The location is on Evening Shade Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.