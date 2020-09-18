The Missouri Department of Social Services is extending fulltime child care subsidy benefits through Dec. 31, 2020, for eligible school-aged students who are not attending in person.
The extension of this benefit, which is retroactive to Sept. 1, ensures children remain safe and supervised and supports working parents during the school day, the agency said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Child Care Plan makes this additional benefit to families possible. The regular Child Care Subsidy program benefit covers before and after school care or full day care when school is not in session. The additional benefit through CARES Act funding covers full day care when school-aged children are not attending in person. Families who need to utilize fulltime child care for their child should contact the Family Support Division.
“Parents with school-aged students who are not attending in person can be in a very difficult situation when they have to work. We don’t want to ask parents to choose between going to work and their own child’s safety,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Missouri Department of Social Services. “Extending this benefit to a full day during school hours supports the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan, enabling low-income working families to meet the demands of their job, stay employed, and keep their children properly supervised while not attending school in person during the school day.”
The CARES Act Child Care Plan also provides these additional benefits:
•Through December, low-income Missouri families unemployed due to COVID-19 can get a temporary Child Care Subsidy benefit (up to 90 days) while they look for work.
Effective May 1 through December 31, parents who work, attend school, or train for work with an income from 138 to 215 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), may now qualify for Transitional Child Care Subsidy, even if they previously did not qualify for Child Care Subsidy.
•Missouri families qualifying or receiving a Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefit
receive an 80 percent subsidy benefit if their income is between 138 to 176 percent of the FPL or a 60 percent subsidy benefit if their income is from 177 to 215 percent of the FPL.
Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
