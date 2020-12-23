A Texas County man faces five felony charges following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident in Raymondville on June 28.
Willie G. Day, 38, of 18147 Grandview Road at Houston, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident – second offense, first-degree property damage, driving while revoked and two counts of forgery.
A state trooper reported responding to a crash at an Orchard Street residence where a sliver Dodge Charger had struck the structure. After speaking with a man and woman who live there, and viewing video seized as evidence, the trooper determined the crash had been intentional.
The driver, Day, reportedly backed into a raised porch (or deck), causing it to collapse.
The officer reported that the home’s residence were standing by the front door when the incident occurred, and that Day fled the scene in the car.
Day was identified in the video, and the car was recovered at his residence on July 2.
On Nov. 9, Day reportedly presented two written statements to the Texas County prosecuting attorney that were determined to be inaccurate and forged, according to a report.
He is held in the Texas County Jail with a total bond of $300,000.
