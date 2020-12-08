In an addition to the season schedule, the Houston High School girls varsity squad will take on Koshkonong at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 10) in Hiett Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers' varsity and JV games scheduled for this Friday (Dec. 11) at Couch have been postponed due to quarantines at Couch.

Those contests will likely be made up at a later date.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments