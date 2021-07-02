MURDER

Authorities say an inmate was murdered at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking on June 22, 2020.

A man accused of murdering an inmate in June 2021 at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking will stand trial in Pulaski County, a circuit judge ruled.

Harold Lamar Starks, 31, is charged in the murder and endangering the death of a correctional employee. A pre-trial conference is Oct. 12 before Circuit Judge John Beger. Bond was set at $500,000.

According to authorities Stephen Goodwin was his cellmate. He sustained massive head trauma and died at Mercy in Springfield. Goodwin was in prison for a first-degree rape conviction from Greene County.

In April a county grand jury handed up an indictment on the murder charge. The next week Starks was released from the state prison and re-arrested. He was originally in prison for a seven-year sentence for tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing.

In a separate case, Starks was indicted in February 2021 for a April 27, 2020,crime that involved endangering a correctional employee by coming in contact with bodily fluids.

