A man accused of murdering an inmate in June 2021 at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking will stand trial in Pulaski County, a circuit judge ruled.
Harold Lamar Starks, 31, is charged in the murder and endangering the death of a correctional employee. A pre-trial conference is Oct. 12 before Circuit Judge John Beger. Bond was set at $500,000.
According to authorities Stephen Goodwin was his cellmate. He sustained massive head trauma and died at Mercy in Springfield. Goodwin was in prison for a first-degree rape conviction from Greene County.
In April a county grand jury handed up an indictment on the murder charge. The next week Starks was released from the state prison and re-arrested. He was originally in prison for a seven-year sentence for tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing.
In a separate case, Starks was indicted in February 2021 for a April 27, 2020,crime that involved endangering a correctional employee by coming in contact with bodily fluids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.