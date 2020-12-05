Xmas Bazaar

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The event will feature numerous vendors offering boutique items, home décor, hand-crafted items, baked goods and much more.

Booth space is available for $15.

For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.

