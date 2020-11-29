The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a “Receipt Raffle” through Saturday, Dec. 12.
Participants can spend $25 at any business that is a member of the local chamber and be entered to win one of five $100 gift baskets filled with items purchased by the chamber from member businesses. For official entry, original receipts from qualifying purchases can be brought to the chamber office (at 501 E. Walnut St. in Houston) during regular hours. Receipts can only be used once and can remain in participants' possession.
A list of Houston Area Chamber of Commerce members will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page and on the Houston Herald website, and printed lists of members will be available at the chamber office or Herald office (on Grand Avenue downtown).
A drawing to determine three winners will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220.
