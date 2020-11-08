U. S. Navy retired commander Jack Hines is the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day program Wednesday at Willow Springs.
The 7 p.m. program is at the Historic Star Theater on Main Street.
Commander Hines is a decorated Gulf War veteran, retired from service as a naval helicopter pilot.
Also featured will be a tribute to World War I veterans from the area.
These WWI veterans were recruited from Howell and Texas counties and led by Lt. Joe Ferguson of Howell and Capt. Raymer Durnell of Texas County. These expeditionary forces were transported to New York and delivered into the front lines of France during the most difficult of battles during the WWI era. One Willow Springs soldier was awarded the highest honor of the French government. Private Oliver O. Grant, an enlisted man demonstrated bravery and meritorious service in leading an assault on German machine gun emplacements during heated battle.
Pvt. Grant was single handed in his success in knocking out this machine gun unit and was awarded the Croix De Guerrd the highest award of the French government for the war. Grant returned home to Willow Springs and was a successful breeder of registered hounds of the Blue Tick variety after the war.
Durnell erected an arch of triumph on Main Street at Cabool.
There will be short visual film of that WWI era that led to the declaration of Armistice Day. That was the day when the guns went silent at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
Thus the country has honored veterans on 11th day of November since 1918.
Noted historian Lou Wehmer will provide the historical background of the veterans.
The musical portion of the program will include WWI songs, "Over There" and "When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again." The program may also include piano renditions of semi classical pieces and stringed numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.