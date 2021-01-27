The Houston Celebration for Life committee — which annually hosts an activity following graduation for Houston High School students — is seeking donations for this year's event.
Some of the post-graduation activities provided in the past have been laser tag, go-carts, volleyball, basketball, swimming, games, bowling, movies, hypnotist, inflatable obstacle courses, roller-skating, theme parties as well as providing food for the all-night supervised lock-in event.
Transportation also is provided to and from activities, and prizes awarded.
Due to COVID-19, an event couldn’t be held in 2020; each graduate received $50.
Graduation is planned in May. There are about 80 students.
The event costs thousands of dollars. Businesses and individuals can assist by donating money or providing prizes. The group's mailing address is P.O. Box 275, Houston, Mo., 65483.
Officers are: Missy Gayer, president; Jessica Dzurick, vice president; Alison Reed, secretary-treasurer; and Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal.
