The latest closing and restrictions related to the coronavirus crisis:
•Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Additionally, stores will close one hour early beginning Tuesday to restock shelves and clean stores.
•Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued the following statement Monday afternoon regarding upcoming elections in Missouri. “I know these are difficult times for all of us. There is a great deal of uncertainty and understandable concern. Among those concerns are the upcoming elections that provide us all an opportunity to have a say in our government leadership. I want to reassure Missouri voters that their upcoming municipal elections will be run securely and safely, and that I have an open, ongoing dialogue with your local election authorities. We have been actively planning and discussing different scenarios that may occur over the next several weeks."
•Angie Quinlan, executive director of the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is taking a pause from its activities. "We have been advised to postpone any events that will have a large gathering for at least eight weeks. At this time, the car, tractor, and motorcycle show scheduled for April 18, will be postponed until a later date. We will continue to keep you updated with any other changes," she wrote.
• The HUD Section 8 Housing briefing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Ozark Action Inc. Building #2 off of East Main St. in West Plains has been canceled.
•The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced it has cancelled most public events and programs at its nature centers, shooting ranges and other locations around the state until April 15. The cancellations are effective immediately and include scheduled hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.
•Houston High School reported ACT has decided to reschedule the April 4 National ACT® test date to June 13 and July 18 test dates in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
•In Springfield, the city council has voted to prohibit all gatherings with more than 50 people.
•There will be no commencement this spring at Ozarks Technical Community College, as it has been postponed indefinitely.
•Licking High school students who attend Rolla RTI/RTC will not have classes March 17-April 3.
•The Success School District said due to direction from the CDC and its recommendation of no more than 50 people from the general public at sporting or social events, it has made the decision to cancel its spring volleyball and basketball season effective today.
•Officials with the University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department at Missouri State University-West Plains have canceled the department’s remaining theater events scheduled for this spring.
•The Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri is postponing the 5th annual Banquet for Life which was scheduled for March 26, due to the CDC restrictions, and will reschedule in May. It was set for Houston.
•The Texas County Food Pantry announced it was implementing new safety procedures in its food department. There will be a limit of three people in the waiting area. Persons will be asked to use hand sanitizer as they enter.
•MSHSAA cancels remainder of basketball championships.
• A domestic traveler has the third confirmed case of coronavirus in the Springfield area.
The person was experiencing symptoms and tested through CoxHealth, according to an email from local health department spokeswoman Kathryn Wall. It was immediately unclear whether they went to the hospital or a satellite clinic.
The person is currently self-isolating at home, she said.
The case marks a departure from the previous local cases where two people had traveled abroad. Health department officials have not confirmed whether those two cases are related in order to protect patient privacy.
Count of COVID-19 in Missouri grows to six https://t.co/8Opv6Q2xEG via @stltoday— michelemunz (@michelemunz) March 16, 2020
• Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) has implemented a higher level of restrictions as of March 16, to continue to help reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 throughout the community. OMC joins many other healthcare organizations in proactively deploying these restrictions as recommended by the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health.
As of March 16, the restrictions include:
- All patients and visitors will be required to enter the hospital through a single entrance located through the doors on the north side of the building beside the emergency department.
- No one under the age of 18, who is not seeking treatment, will be allowed in the hospital.
- Each patient will be limited to one visitor per patient, per day.
- OMC Pharmacy Drive-thru will be the only location open for pharmacy services.
•Plato School District cancels classes, activities March 16-20 to mitigate spread of the coronavirus, it announces Sunday night.
•Governor urges cancellation of gatherings of more than 50, per CDC recommendation: “As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations,” Gov. Parson said. “We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
•Bucyrus brewery announces it won't hold annual event on Saturday.
•Mercy implements further restrictions related to its facilities.
•Out of caution, Missouri state park and historic site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now through April 30, it was announced Saturday afternoon. In addition, planned guided group or school tours, including tours of the Missouri state Capitol, are temporarily suspended now through April 30 in order to avoid large congregations of people in confined areas.
•The Houston Senior Center is closed for March. Homebound meals will continue to be delivered. Meals also can be picked up at the center.
•Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri late Friday afternoon.
•The production of 101 Dalmations later this month at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston has been postponed.
•The Missouri Department of Corrections at Licking has suspended visitation. This does not apply to attorney visits.
•A rural healthcare forum planned Wednesday, March 18, in Mountain View has been cancelled .
•The Missouri Senate has adjourned. The coronavirus upended Missouri's annual legislative session Thursday as the Senate sent its members and employees home without a definitive timetable to return.
• The Missouri State High School Activities Association has taken preventative steps in addressing concerns regarding the spread of the flu and/or coronavirus. MSHSAA has suspended all district music contests as well as currently limiting attendance to post season basketball tournaments.
•Ozarks Technical Community College extended spring break, which starts Monday, for an extra week. OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon said when classes resume March 30, every course that can be taught online will be offered that way through the end of the semester. Drury has a satellite campus in Houston.
•The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has a congregation at Houston, announced Thursday that it is indefinitely suspending all public gatherings, including worship services, worldwide.
