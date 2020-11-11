The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday that 100 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Texas County in the last week. It’s the highest number since the pandemic began.
The number of cases are up 37 percent in the last week. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — is at 38 percent. The county’s confirmed cases stand at 707 since the pandemic started.
“With the increase in cases being reported, everyone can reduce their own risk and help slow the spread within the community by observing the recommendations. Avoid large crowds with lots of people, social distance, mask if (you) have to be in sustained close contact setting with others outside the home, wash hands often and please stay home when you are sick, or when waiting for test results to come back,” the Texas County Health Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Missouri saw the number of COVID-19 cases climb by 4,071 and 24 additional deaths. The state has reported 220,768 cases and 3,323 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also cited a record 2,157 hospitalizations, 102 above the previous mark set Tuesday. ICU capacity is down to 32 percent statewide, but just 28 percent in northwestern Missouri, 19 percent in the Kansas City area and 2 percent in sparsely populated northeast Missouri.
Missouri Hospital Association spokesman David Dillon said the ICU bed shortage is made worse because hospitals “are experiencing a staffing crisis after nine months of managing the disease.”
To staff ICUs, hospitals are taking steps such as hiring agency workers and moving staff from other areas of the hospital. Many hospitals also are postponing elective surgeries to keep bed space available for COVID-19 patients, Dillon said.
Adding to the problem is that patients who require skilled nursing care after hospitalization increasingly have nowhere to go because space in nursing facilities is limited.
“This is increasing hospitals’ length of stay for COVID-19 patients as hospitals work to identify where patients that cannot be discharged home can go for post-acute care,” Dillon said.
