Texas County recorded 17 additional cases of COVID-19 since Monday and recorded another death due to the virus, the Texas County Health Department said Wednesday.
There are 36 positive cases in isolation as the death count rose to five. The victim was identified as someone in the 70s age range who had underlying heath issues. It said four are hospitalized.
To date there have been 554 cases. Of those, 509 are inactive and off isolation.
