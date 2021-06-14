CASA of South Central Missouri will host the Bud Evans Memorial Golf Tournament on June 25-26 at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The organization provides advocacy for abused and neglected children in the 25th Judicial Court, which includes Texas County.

There are four tee times mornings and afternoons of each day. It is a four-person scramble. The cost is $50 per player, which includes 18 holes, five mulligans and golf court. Other sponsorships are available.

Organizers said there will a silent auction and prizes. Awards and flights to be determined based on entries.

To sign up to play, call 417-260-4180 or go online to casascmo.org/golf.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments