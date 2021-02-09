Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.