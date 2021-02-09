CASA of South Central Missouri’s mission is to provide advocacy for abused and neglected children in the 25th Judicial Circuit, which includes Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas counties.
In an effort to help local citizens better understand the program and the need for community members to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, CASA will host a free movie night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Melba Theatre on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.
CASA of South Central Missouri Executive Director Matthew Evans will give a short presentation about CASA, and the need for advocates to serve the more than 370 children who are presently without a CASA volunteer. Following the brief presentation, the movie, “Instant Family,” starring Mark Wahlberg, will be shown.
The event is free to the public. People can bring a friend and learn how to make a difference in a Foster Child’s life and enjoy a movie at the Melba. Seating is limited.
To get free tickets, email Kayy Duncan at kayy.duncan@casascmo.org, or Sharron Vaughn at sharron.vaughn@casascmo.org. All attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
