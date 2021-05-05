The Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri is seeking volunteers to provide advocacy and support to juveniles who are in foster care.
There are currently about 100 kids in foster care in Texas County with 44 volunteers advocating for them in the Court System. CASA Volunteer Supervisor Sharron Vaughn said seven new volunteers joined the operation in Texas County in March and another two in April, but more are needed.
As a court-appointed special advocate, volunteers receive in-depth training to advocate in court and in the community for the needs and best interests of children in foster care. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and professions and have one thing in common: They care about kids.
“The rewards of being a CASA are immense to both the volunteer and children,” Vaughn said. “Volunteers witness the transformation of each child as they are matched with someone who listens to them and advocates for them.”
Interested people can call the CASA office in Houston at 417-260-5538, or email Vaughn at sharron.vaughn@casascmo.org or Kayy Duncan at kayy.duncan@casascmo.org.
Additional information is available online at www.casascmo.org or on Facebook.
