A charitable organization that serves Texas County was among those Friday that received a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
CASA of South Central Missouri received $7,178 to support an online system for CASA volunteer connections in Dent, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas counties.
The Houston Community Foundation is the local affiliate for Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
With $280,000 announced this week, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks has granted about $2.1 million in response to the pandemic.
This week’s surge in grantmaking is fueled by an anonymous foundation that has provided $200,000 for grants to support services related to health, education and economic self-sufficiency, primarily for youth in impoverished communities.
These grants also mark a transition to a regional recovery effort. Moving forward, grantmaking from the CFO’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will primarily support agencies providing services to citizens affected by the economic impact of the pandemic.
The fund was established by a $1 million commitment by the CFO and its regional affiliate foundations, the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company. Donors have since contributed more than $678,000 to support this grantmaking.
