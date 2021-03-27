Across Texas County, many people are preparing to participate in the 11th year of Carry the Cross from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, April 2. People of faith, from different denominations and age groups, gather to honor Christ’s death on the cross by standing along U.S. 63 from county line to county line, holding large white crosses.
About 1,200 to 1,400 participate yearly in the Good Friday event. “Carry the Cross unites our county every year with a message hope. We all stand by the same 10 foot cross sharing the same message of God’s love,” says Pastor Bill Villapiano.
Carry the Cross participants will begin the day with a 6 a.m. rally at the Hiett Gymnasium in Houston. Pastor Lynn Gayer will share a devotion, along with prayer and a few choruses.
Spots are still available for anyone interested in participating. Contact Roxie Sponsler at First Baptist Church, Houston, at 417-967-2297 or 417-693-0884 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Persons can also message the “I Will Carry The Cross” Facebook page to participate and to find more information about this event.
