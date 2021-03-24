ERIN ABNEY
Tell us a little biographical information about yourself:
My name is Erin Abney. I’ve lived in this great community my whole life. I am married with 4 kids. I’ve worked at Intercounty Electric for 7 years and am currently working towards my Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services.
Why are you running for the Houston board of education?
I’m not a politician, I’m not a prominent business owner. I’m a Mom who is looking out for the best interest of all of our children and school district.
What do you consider to be the current strengths of the district?
Our administration displays excellent leadership, which results in achieved goals and objectives for our students.
I have seen this first hand having children of my own in the district. We also have great support from the community resulting in more opportunity for our kids.
What are the areas in most need of improvement? How do we tackle it?
As a school district there is always room for improvement however the most important thing to do is gain the input from all involved and see what is fiscally feasible then prioritize.
This past year brought monumental challenges to education in our district and state after the arrival of COVID-19. How do you think the community responded?
I think the district responded the best way they could with the resources that were available. It was a tough time for our district and community and we persevered through the pandemic together.
What do you believe is the purpose of a school board member?
School board members are responsible for implementing the policies, goals, and objectives to best suit the district. They are to most importantly work as a team and be supportive of the Superintendent.
JEFF CRITES
Tell us a little biographical information about yourself: My name is Jeff Crites. I’m 47 years old and a 1991 graduate of Dora High School. After high school I received my Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Conservation Management at then SMSU. I have been employed by the MO Department of Conservation for 22 years as a Conservation Agent, first in Shannon County where I met my wife April, and then in 2003 in Texas county where we relocated to start and raise a family. My wife April is a registered nurse with Texas County Memorial Hospital. We have two daughters who attend Houston Schools - Olivia, 15, and Sophia, 13.
My family attends church at Faith Fellowship where I am one of the youth leaders at Launch Student Ministries.
Why are you running for the Houston board of education? I have two daughters in Houston R-1 School District and am highly interested in the quality of education our kids are getting. I want our kids to receive the best education possible. I’ve always been the type of person to step-up and help out where needed. I am pleased with the way Houston R-1 School District is advancing and growing and I want to be a part of it, while ensuring continued growth. I also care a great deal about the area youth and want to see them have the same opportunities as others.
What do you consider to be the current strengths of the district? Houston R-1 School District has many strengths. One is a strong administration, tackling every problem or concern head-on and trying to make the best of every situation. The community of Houston is another strength of the Houston R-1 School District. Our community comes together to support the school and faculty. Families are another strength of the district. Houston is rooted in families with strong core values. This filters over into our schools with both staff and students benefiting from a strong foundation at home.
What are the areas in most need of improvement? How would you tackle it?
Teacher recruitment and retention - offering more competitive wages and incentives to compete with other area districts, continuing and increasing college alternatives — working with area companies and trade schools to transition more kids into skilled jobs, facilities — continuing to improve our campus to provide a safe learning environment.
This past year brought monumental challenges to education in our district and state after the arrival of COVID-19. How do you think the district responded?
I believe we all — school district included — faced challenges we never before faced in our lifetime with COVID-19. The school district continued moving forward and even offered resources for those that relied on meal services provided for their children while they were unable to be at school. Teachers had to adapt and overcome many challenges and find new ways to connect with their students while also dealing with the emotional toll of a pandemic on students and staff alike. I feel like it enabled the district to step outside the box and think of other perspectives and ultimately it was a growing experience. I also feel, with the imposed health regulations, they did the best that they could in the situation.
What do you believe is the purpose of a school board member?
The purpose of a school board member is multi-faceted. A board member helps set the goals and vision of the school district and also sets policies for the district. The ultimate goal of the Houston R-1 School District member should be to make sure every student has the opportunity to achieve their own personal success. A board member should not use his or her position to further their own agenda but instead work hard to achieve the collective goals of the school district.
DUSTIN DOUGLAS
Tell us a little biographical information about yourself:
I’m a Houston native and alumnus of Houston High School. I have two beautiful girls, the oldest in preschool. I’ve lived in other areas, but Houston has always been my home.
Why are you running for the Houston board of education?
I’m running for a position on the board because I’d like a voice when decisions are made that could affect my children.
What do you consider to be the current strengths of the district?
It seems that there are a lot of people that stay informed on the actions of the school and the board.
I think accountability is an important aspect of any group that makes impactful decisions.
What are the areas in most need of improvement? How would you tackle it?
I’ve not been involved long enough to know where improvement might be needed. However, I do know that some people have a hard time making decisions. I believe in making a decision, right or wrong, and evaluating it down the road to see the impact. Changes can always be made if the decision was the wrong one, but nothing gets done if you just sit on a problem.
This past year brought monumental challenges to education in our district and state after the arrival of COVID-19. How do you think the district responded?
I think they responded effectively, given the resources they had to work with and the limited experience in the face of a “global pandemic.” Could some things have been done better? Maybe, maybe not. To their credit, the school/school board made decisions and followed through with them. Now, if something needs improved upon, they have a reference point to work from.
What do you believe is the purpose of a school board member?
I believe the role of a school board member is to ensure that the students of the district receive the best education possible.
ROB HARRINGTON
Tell us a little biographical information about yourself:
My name is Rob Harrington, and I am the proud husband of Kathryn Harrington and my four exceptional children's father. They all attend Houston R-1 School District: Avery, Hunter, Ostin, and Braley. I have my bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Phoenix and will be receiving my Master's this summer from Park Hill University in Public Administration. I recently received my Master Economic Development Practitioner Certification in a collaborative class from Clemson, Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian, and New Mexico Universities. In my time away from work, I spend most nights in the stands at a Houston Tiger sporting event or in the timber hunting with my family.
Why are you running for the Houston board of education?
I am running for school board because there is still what I feel is a lot of work to be completed to make our school district the best in the region. We need to continue to improve our campus by renovating the old middle school, the older part of the elementary building, and fix more of the athletic facilities with newer equipment and new facilities to play on. We need to continue to add more technical classes to the Piney River Technical Center, and we have to find an answer to the problem of low teacher pay! Our current administration has done excellent in planning a future for Houston R-1 School District, and I want to join them and continue making our school district better every day.
What do you consider to be the current strengths of the district?
I believe that the biggest and most important strength that Houston R-1 School District has is our staff. Every day no matter the hurdle, they find a way to educate our children. Through online classes or in-class instruction, they mold our children into the leaders and successful adults we all want them to be. These staff members are why we have to work toward fixing the teacher and staff pay in this district. The Missouri National Education Association has a yearly survey they complete, and this year it was released in January. That survey has our teachers averaging $6,000 less than those same teachers in other schools in the region. In some cases, the difference is as high as $18,000 less. In my opinion, we have to make this a priority to make sure our biggest strength stays our biggest strength.
What are the areas in most need of improvement? How do we tackle it?
Besides teacher pay that I mentioned in the previous questions, the area that I see in most need is the middle school facilities. Being the oldest building located on the Houston R-1 campus, this building is in serious need of renovations. Ensuring that this building is the next significant capital improvement we tackle is paramount in ensuring that our teachers have the facilities they require to give our children the education they deserve. How we accomplish this is a more complex answer. Besides moving this building up the list to be renovated after the gym, smaller, more manageable tasks such as fixing ceilings, plaster problems, leaky windows, and painting could make a huge difference. This project would be one of the first things as a new school board member I would like to work on if elected. This need is only one of the many needed improvements that I see could be made and would like to work on when elected to the school board.
This past year brought monumental challenges to education in our district and state after the arrival of COVID-19. How do you think the district responded?
Honestly, I believe the district did the best it could with the amount of information they had. Also, a lack of materials such as masks and cleaning supplies made it very difficult for our district to deal with what ended up being an unfunded mandate by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). With that being said, though, I am sure that my children were not the only children within our district that saw a significant change in their grades this year. This problem is why I do not believe that online instruction should ever be used over in-person instruction. As a parent, it is my opinion that instead of having the Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI), we make up those days with a more extended school year or shorter breaks like we did on the 22nd of March this year. I would assume the administration and current board members would agree that nothing can take the place of having children in the seats learning from their teachers in class. I am hopeful that we will not have to deal with another pandemic like the one we are; however, if we do, there needs to be a way to get our children in the classrooms instead of the living rooms.
CHARLIE MALAM
Tell us a little biographical information about yourself:
I am the husband to Lisa Malam and father to three adult children, Trezha, Lexie and Skylur. I am a retired preK-12th grade educator where I was employed as a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal and superintendent for 30 years. I am currently employed by Missouri S&T as a Leadership Specialist for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide training, support and development for new building administrators in a 13-county region.
Why are you running for the Houston Board of Education?
It would be a privilege to serve on the Houston Board of Education because Houston is my alma-mater (class of 1981), the school district I retired with and has been exceptionally good to my family. My siblings and children attended Houston Schools and my wife was employed at the school for nearly 30 years and retired from there as well. It’s important to give back a small portion of service compared to what this district has given to me. The district’s continued success and goals are incredibly important to me and I am committed to helping see the growth for all current and future students at Houston Schools. My journey allows me to bring a considerable amount of experience to the board of education. Though I have a lot of educational experience, my passion for providing the highest level of education for our youth has never been greater!
What do you consider to be the current strengths of the district?
The Houston R-1 School District has always had a strong connection with the community. As a result, the community has been ready to respond to the needs within the school district and the school has responded to the needs within the community. It’s this relationship that is critical for all students, teachers, programs, and systems within our school. When this component is healthy and strong, it leads to a stronger and more successful school and learning environment for all students, teachers, and programs.
What are the areas in most need of improvement? How do you tackle it?
In any organization, improvements need to be continuous. Babe Ruth stated, “Yesterday’s home runs won’t win today’s games.” Every system and program has potential for growth and improvement. It is best tackled by bringing all ideas and facts to the table and focusing on how to improve and strengthen each and every system and program in the district by listening to the needs of the students and staff and by continuing to work with them and the community to provide tangible solutions.
This past year brought monumental challenges to education in our district and state after the arrival of Covid-19. How do you think the district responded?
Anyone who has followed the pandemic knows no one has all the answers. In a dilemma it’s unrealistic to expect perfection. While the school district may not have always had all the answers, they put their students and teachers first in the decisions they made and are currently making. I believe Houston Schools, like many others, have sought improvement throughout the pandemic based on information and resources available to them. I certainly think the knowledge they have gained through this experience will be carried forward and provide them with a stronger system of learning for all students.
What do you believe is the purpose of a school board member?
A school board member is part of the governing body for the school district. The school board provides direction for the district’s systems in the organization. As a member of the school board, one helps establish policies that guide the systems and functions of the school district and acts as a liaison between the school and the community. School board members have a huge responsibility of knowing the facts, interests, and needs, of all stakeholders, in order, to mold policies within the district that represent the needs of the community to the highest level of efficacy possible.
BRITTANY SALAZAR
Tell us a little biographical information about yourself:
I was born and raised in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 2006. Since that time, I have received a certification in Surgical Technology from Rolla Technical College, and I am currently enrolled at Drury University and will graduate with an Associate’s degree in Business Administration this Summer. I have been able to serve this community as the Point of Care Coordinator at TCMH, an organization I have been a proud employee of for over 11 years. I am married to a local law enforcement officer, Reuben Salazar, and I have a young son who is currently enrolled in Houston Elementary School.
Why are you running for the Houston board of education?
I believe it is everyone’s responsibility to give back to their community and as a parent I have an additional incentive to ensure all students, and not just my child, are served well by our school district. I believe communication and transparency are key to effective government and I will strive to see these values reflected in the School Board if elected. I will work hard for all the families and taxpayers to make sure the decisions made keep Houston Schools moving in a positive direction.
What do you consider to be the current strengths of the district?
The greatest strength of our school system is our caring and highly qualified staff. We are blessed in this district with good people at all levels of our school system. Additionally, Houston Schools does an incredible job of providing training for students who are heading directly into the workforce, such as the welding and CNA programs, and dual-credit opportunities for students heading to college.
What are the areas in most need of improvement? How would you tackle it?
We have many highly qualified teachers and administrators, but we lack the ability to retain them long term and attract a pipeline of new talent. Also, the district should take steps to improve their level of financial transparency with the public. I believe I can be effective in my role as a School Board member in both areas by building strong relationships with school administration and the public and by working collaboratively to build a strong, and financially healthy district.
This past year brought monumental challenges to education in our district and state after the arrival of COVID-19. How do you think the district responded?
I appreciate the thoughtfulness that the district has shown in their policies — weighing public health with public interest. I think the district should continue to monitor the situation and make needed changes to policies and procedures as the pandemic continues to evolve. This has been an incredibly tough time for parents, teachers and other school support staff and it would have been impossible for the district to have all the answers at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the district could have been more transparent with families and staff by sharing the process the district was following while constructing our school’s safety plans and the professionals consulted in the creation of that plan. Transparency is key to building public trust, especially in times of great uncertainty.
What do you believe is the purpose of a school board member?
I believe that a School Board must be responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students, and the community at large, by encouraging an open dialog and ensuring district transparency. A School Board member is a trustee of the community that elects him or her. That trustee must be accessible and willing to collaborate with all members of the community, including district staff. Anyone that comes before the Board has the right not only to speak, but to be heard. A school board member must build public understanding, trust, and participation.
Editor's note: Candidate Tanner Cantrell did not complete the questionnaire.
