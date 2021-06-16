Since Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election to in November, there have been numerous (often lengthy) articles about people who will, might or won’t attempt to gain his seat.
Here’s a simple list of who’s in and who’s not at this point.
DECLARED
•Rick Combs, Libertarian (retired U.S. Air Force officer and Libertarian Party nominee for Missouri governor in 2020).
•Eric Greitens, Republican (former Missouri governor).
•Vicky Hartzler, Republican (current Missouri 4th District state representative).
•Mark McCloskey, Republican (attorney and 2020 RNC speaker).
•Eric Schmitt, Republican (current Missouri attorney general, former Missouri state treasurer).
PUBLICLY EXPRESSED INTEREST
•Billy Long, Republican (current Missouri 7th District state representative).
•Dave Schatz, Republican (current Missouri 26th District state senator).
•Jason Smith, Republican (current Missouri 8th District U.S. representative).
•Ann Wagner, Republican (current Missouri 2nd District U.S. representative, former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg).
DECLINED
•Jay Ashcroft, Republican (current Missouri secretary of state).
•Mike Kehoe, Republican (current Missouri lieutenant governor).
•Peter Kinder, Republican (former Missouri lieutenant governor).
•Blaine Luetkemeyer, Republican (current Missouri 3rd District state representative).
•Mike Parson, Republican (current Missouri governor).
•Kathy Swan, Republican (former Missouri state representative).
