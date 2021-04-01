Here is a look at City of Houston candidates on the ballot on Tuesday.
Kim Bittle, Ward III alderwoman
Tell us a little about yourself.
I moved to Houston 11 years ago with my family. We are well established in the community with our jobs. Both of our children attend Houston High School. My daughter will be graduating from Houston and has been accepted into Southeast Missouri State University with a music scholarship beginning in the fall. My son is a sophomore and has started his own small business with an ice cream truck. I have been involved in government work at some level for the last 30 years.
What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?
I believe that we are the voice for the citizens of Houston. I also believe we are here to serve the citizens by being transparent in all our work we do within the city, be fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money, keep our infrastructure maintained and keep Houston a safe place by supporting and making our police force strong. And we have lived up to that by making the budget process more transparent and placing the budget on the website. We have improved our police departments equipment and increase their training making them more effective. Ultimately as a member of the City Council, we are all responsible in making Houston a great place to live.
What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?
With the tax the citizens approved over a year ago, in the next two years I would love to see the city acquire land to begin to build a sports complex with ball fields and other amenities for the city. With the new pool and pool house completion I think the timing is right to begin planning for the complex. This will bring so many opportunities to the city to host events and in turn support local businesses. Within the next five years I would like to have the city develop a future plan with the citizens to utilize the tax monies collected in each of the three areas, police, fire and parks and recreation. This way every citizen will have a voice in how we chose our projects and who better than the citizens to help us develop the projects.
What does the city government do well?
Within the last year the city has worked hard to identify our physical property and develop a plan for maintenance or replacement to keep our city in compliance with state and federal regulations, and to reduce the cost of repair or replacement in the future. Our administrator has developed a future plan to continue this progress on our infrastructure. We have been very responsible in our fiscal accountability with all the repairs that were long overdue, and we are very open with what we are doing with the taxpayer’s dollars. We are doing a lot of good, needed improvements for the city.
Where would you like to see improvement?
I would like to continue to look at bringing small businesses to the city. I think with our fiber communications we are investing in and our new planning and zoning we are putting Houston in a very competitive place to attract new businesses.
In past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?
Fiber communications and infrastructure is huge in bringing new business and jobs to the city. We as a city also need to continue to support Piney River Tech to be able to provide those trade skills that are and will always be needed. In addition, the active recruiting of business that can take advantage of what the city has to offer while bringing the much-needed employment to the community. I think the biggest step forward has been moving away from the old system of ignoring our infrastructure and doing things based on who was needing it.
Anything else?
I would like to keep the momentum going to make Houston a place that people want to come visit, establish residency and make their home. I think the Board of Aldermen has been very progressive in making this happen. We can only go forward from here.
Angie Gettys, candidate Ward III alderwoman
Tell us about yourself?
I have been a lifelong resident, who has been committed to seeing Houston thrive. I am a proud alumni of Houston High School. My father, Bob Joens, was the U.S. Forest Ranger for Houston, and we were the last family to live onsite in the Forest Service ranger's house in 1980. I am married to Scott Gettys; his family has been in the Houston area since 1852. Our son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jessica Gettys, and three grandchildren also reside in Houston.
Early in our careers, both Scott and I held positions at the City of Houston; He in the water department, and I was the utility clerk.
We have always had a vested interest in seeing Houston prosper. I am currently employed by the State of Missouri as an Information Specialist. I work with the general public and area agencies, determining program eligibility by gathering and evaluating information and interpreting government policy.
I have been involved in Sorosis, Houston School Alumni Association and Houston Education Foundation. I have been an active member for 12 years of the City Planning and Zoning Committee and secretary for the Opportunity Sheltered Workshop board. I am a strong supporter of our schools and community activities.
What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?
As a councilwoman, I will work with my fellow council members and city hall to develop a long-range strategic plan to create growth and lasting change for our community, to set Houston's trajectory on a path to prosperity.
We must do an in-depth assessment into potential policies and procedures that promote the retention of families, enhance our qualified workforce, economic expansion and youth engagement.
All this is accomplished by working with my fellow council and community members, maintaining a clear vision of where we need to go and how to get there. We must strive to always be fair and transparent in our decision-making.
What projects would you like the city to pursue in the 2-5 years?
We must continually look for ways to improve our core infrastructure: Water, Sewer, Telecommunications and Electricity. We must prepare now for future growth and development, and plan for ever-changing technologies. We must also evaluate the way in which we administer and monitor our energy usage as a city. With the recent events of the snowstorm in February, the city will now be obligated to pay nearly $1 million in additional costs for increased energy demand. This cost is currently being proposed to be passed along to the citizens of the community in the form of higher utility rates.
A community of our size should not be limited in our fresh food selection. As a city, we must pursue every opportunity to bring further variety to our produce options. The families in our community should never be limited by our choices to provide healthy meals to their household.
We must evaluate ways to develop creative partnerships to bring new activities and services for seniors. It must be a key priority to provide recreation and entertainment for all members of our community, from our youth to our youngest at heart.
What does the city do well?
The city has started to reinvest in youth and recreation; nevertheless, there is still improvement to be made. We need to have a comprehensive vision for the strategic growth in Parks and Recreation. When I am in office, my plan would be to collaborate with community partners to continue to work on improvements and new projects that aid in the retention of quality workers and spurs economic development.
I will continue to support the police and fire department with the needed resources and equipment. These vital resources will enable those departments to continue to provide the public safety that we have come to expect from them.
The city infrastructure is well maintained. The streets, electric system, water and sewer system are the envy of other communities our size. We need to continue annual reviews to make sure they remain in good repair.
I believe our city parks add to the enjoyment of community wellbeing. I think we have an active farmers market, a thriving Chamber of Commerce and a devoted public library. These are civic places that foster community engagement for all area residents.
What projects would you like to see improvement?
I believe there is a strong need for a city recreation center. We must further expand our internet and communication systems to all members of the community. By providing that last mile buildout of our telecommunication infrastructure to every home only strengthens our ability to foster economic development and attract residents to our community.
We need to have an improvement in our fiscal oversight to promote fairness and accountability. We need to be conscientious and diligent in the use of the taxpayers' money. We need to develop stronger monetary controls in order to mitigate risks for future unforeseen circumstances. I would like the city to schedule meetings with department heads and citizens to see what improvements and needs they have in mind. I would like to see the city promoting our town's successes and strengths with more public relations efforts.
In the past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?
One key to this puzzle is continuing to employ a full-time economic developer. It is vital to hire local contractors when at all possible, in order to retain local taxpayer money within the community.
We need to strengthen relationships with current business owners. We must not put policies and procedures in place that hinder the growth and development of our local economy. We must look at ways to encourage local developers to continue to provide affordable middle-class housing.
For new job formation, we have to continue maintaining and improving the required infrastructure that will attract new businesses to town. Implementing new technology, information sharing, and supporting our Economic Development department, are all essential areas of focus as we move forward.
I am committed to Houston's prosperity for the long term, and I would appreciate it if you would cast your vote for me to be your next City Councilwoman of Houston.
Don Romines – candidate for mayor
Tell us a little about yourself.
I am a lifelong resident of Houston. After graduating from Houston High School I joined the Missouri National Guard where I served for seven years, and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1973. Barbara Bridges and I married in 1972 and raised two sons, Frank and Tyler.
I joined Romines Motor Co in 1967 part-time and then full-time in 1973. I started out washing cars, and ended up as owner/operator until my retirement in 2020.
My service to the city spanned 34 years on the city council with over 20 years serving as mayor pro-tem.
In 1993 I was elected to the Houston Development Company board and served as treasurer for over 20 years. I was an active member of the Houston Jaycees, and a long-time member of Houston Chamber of Commerce. I was on their board for 10 years and President for one term.
How would you view your role as mayor of the community?
With an annual budget close to $8,800,000.00 for 2021, I think my biggest role would be to see that the taxpayer’s money is spent wisely and efficiently.
I am a big proponent of spending as much money as possible locally. Local business provides employment and taxes to Houston and should have support from the city.
Oversight of city operations is a major responsibility of the mayor, as well as listening to the concerns and suggestions of the community's citizens.
What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?
There are several things that I think need to be addressed in the next two to five years. A) Restore the annual hot mix overlay program. This program is over 50 years old and is why our streets are the best in the area. B) Restore mowing and trash pickup on our public streets. C) Continue to invest in the city infrastructure with hopes to prevent major failures in the electric, fresh water and wastewater systems. D) Look for future recreational opportunities for area residents. E) Explore possible renewable energy possibilities such as solar farms, fuel cells and other options to help with the cost of electricity and make Houston more self-dependent.
What does the city do well?
The City of Houston has always enjoyed good streets, low crime, good fire protection, great water quality and competitive electric rates. I will work to keep up this tradition and improve on them as needed.
Where would you like to see improvement?
I feel that there is a lot of room for improvement on how the city spends the taxpayer’s money. The bidding process and transparency need to improve. I would like to see more money spent in the Houston area when possible. The area businesses are the ones that employ our citizens and pay taxes.
The city needs to develop a simple and workable ‘Money Reserve’ policy that everyone understands. An unexpected expense could happen anytime such as the recent cold snap in February 2021. The city is going to have to pay up to $800,000.00 for the extra power charge. News of this extra change needs to be explained to the businesses and the public so they can plan their budgets to pay the extra expense. Recent power failures, storms and water safety concerns happen across the country and we need to plan for such disasters.
In the 2021 budget message, the city is transferring $901,952.00 to the Capital Improvement Fund from the General Fund “Reserves.” My concerns are: 1. Are we spending too much? 2. Does the city have enough Reserve Funds?
In past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What effort should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?
Increasing employment in small communities is always a challenge. There are several things that I feel that need to be done to help. A full-time economic director and grant writer are a big plus. We need to have competitive utility rates along with affordable housing for industry, businesses and residents. Many things work together to retain and attract new employment.
Secondary education, along with technical training schools, provided locally by Drury, Texas County Technical College and Piney River Technical Center are important. The city leaders need to support these education programs.
Anything else?
I have been asked in the past to run for mayor. However, I was working full-time and didn’t believe I had enough time to devote to the needs of the position. Since I have retired, I now have the time, and experience, needed to be of service to my community. I would consider it an honor to serve as your mayor.
If elected mayor of Houston my goal will be to see the city continue to thrive. I will be financially responsible while focusing on: jobs, police and fire protection, safety, housing, streets and infrastructure.
Thank you for your time and I would appreciate your vote.
Willy Walker - mayor
Tell us a little about yourself:
I have lived in Houston all my life. I am married to Carla Walker who has worked at Houston Elementary for 19 years. I graduated from Houston High School and went on to receive my Bachelor’s in Psychology and Criminology, and a Master’s in Athletic Administration. I received police certification from the Missouri Sheriff’s Training Academy, and at the age of 23, I was promoted to sergeant at South Central Correctional Center. I spent time as teacher and coach at Houston Schools and a Project Manager at a very large boiler company. I have three children.
Autumn graduated from Houston High School. Aliyah is a sophomore and Karson is in seventh grade. Aliyah and Karson play three sports each, so that keeps us very busy. Autumn has blessed us with one granddaughter, Zailyn, and Bryxlin will arrive in May. Houston has always been our home.
How would you view your role as mayor of the community?
I feel that my role as mayor is to better the lives of Houston’s citizens, and every decision I make is with that in mind. I don’t believe running for mayor is something that should be taken lightly, or that you should run for mayor just because you’ve “always wanted to be mayor.”
What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?
The completion of the fiber network is still ongoing as well as the automated meters. Looking forward, I would like to see a baseball/softball complex built and improvements to our youth sports programs. Eventually, a recreation complex would benefit our community.
What does city government do well?
I believe that our city government has done a great job setting up, and seeing through, a plan to maintain and replace our sewer, water lines and power infrastructure. This plan will ensure the longevity of the infrastructure, and will help save money for the city in the long run. I want the people of Houston to know that their tax dollars are benefiting them.
Where would you like to see improvement.
I think that our city government is moving in the right direction. We are always looking for ways to bring in more businesses. The fiber network will definitely help, as well as the new planning and zoning regulations, and all the improvements to the infrastructure that have been made.
In past surveys of residents they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?
We are always looking for ways to bring in new business, which would create more jobs. I believe the new fiber network will be astronomical in bringing in new businesses and jobs to Houston. We must also continue to support new businesses, like the Piney River Technical Center, that is teaching essential trade skills. The IDA board and our economic developer do tremendous work actively recruiting new business.
Anything else?
As a lifelong resident, I am committed to working for our community. I am motivated to keep moving forward. The people of Houston are what make Houston a unique and exceptional place to live. Becoming mayor should never be about a title. It’s about working with the people in this community to make Houston better for us and our future generations.
Glen McKinney – candidate for Ward II
Tell us a little about yourself.
As a young boy, I spent a lot of time visiting Texas County. My great-great-grandfather Andy was the Sheriff here, and my Grandpa Austin owned the General Store in Tyrone. I am also related to the Stigall family, as Mary was my great-grandpa Aly's wife. As the old timers used to say, "We have a lot of shirt-tail relations." My dad had gone to Waterloo, Iowa, after graduating from Houston High School here, and took the civil service test. Shortly after he married, I was born, and then Dad enlisted in the Navy. My mother and I stayed here with my grandparents during part of my dad's time serving in the Pacific Theater.
There were many cross country trips back here to visit his folks.
I lived in numerous places, including Alaska, while I was Active Duty Army. Shortly after my enlistment ended, I moved to the Pacific Northwest and spent over 50 years in police work. Far from the stereo typical law enforcement officer, I spent the majority of my time working an area called Snoqualmie Pass, and worked as a Forest Patrol Officer. This meant a vast majority of my time was spent on Search and Rescue, working with land preservation agencies, emergency management, and natural disaster relief and control, such as flooding, avalanches, and forest fires. I could go on, but we'll save that for another time.
All my life, I have learned to respect and preserve nature through conservation, land management such as logging, and numerous facets of agriculture. Remembering history and keeping it alive are important to me. I want to pass down as much as I can to my children and grandchildren, and that means holding on to the things which make small towns such as this special. We don't want to lose what makes us who we are; rather we want to preserve it and move forward at the same time, combining heritages and future generations together.
What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?
As an alderman, it would be my responsibility to represent the citizens in my ward by advocating for their needs. Taking the time to listen to the citizens, and working closely with the other alderman in my ward, I would advocate for what best serves the needs of the people. Personal interaction with the citizens will better address the needs that they have. Correctly representing the people means to directly interact with them on a regular basis. Advocating and coordinating efforts with my fellow alderman will be an effective and personal job, which I take very seriously. My job history and training have all been geared towards serving and protecting the people. I have a tenacity which causes me to do nothing less than get the task at hand efficiently completed, while maintaining respect towards those who I encounter. The training and experiences I have had in problem solving, administration and conflict resolution have been my primary motivator for running in this election. Quite simply, I want to help the people here.
What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?
First and foremost, keeping the projects and efforts documented will have a better effect for the posterity of the town. Creating a project forecast and regularly updating the progress will make it easier for the citizens to know when events will be completed, much like the new fiber optics being installed throughout the city. Projecting for new growth is always an important factor. We want the citizens of Houston to have the current needs, such as technology, available to them, but not at the cost of taking away from the character and individuality of the town. A two-year goal of providing services necessary to local residents in need, such as evaluating the current ability of emergency preparedness will require short term goals. For example updating the first aid kits for the emergency shelter, to providing a way for people in need of the storm shelter to have a space for a pet. Senior citizens are a large part of the population here, and have a vast array of needs, such as meal provisions at home. This would be a great program to implement, as several low income citizens are shut ins. Paying for TV dinners to be delivered, a week at a time, is not a long term, healthy option.
Revitalization of downtown Houston can be a focal point of economic interest. Within two years, there is no reason why we cannot create a plan for turning the vacant buildings into small businesses such as a bakery, community co-op, dry cleaner/laundry service, or other necessary goods and services our town once had. Did you know there was a skating rink and bowling alley here? We need recreational areas and facilities indoors as well as outdoors. The first step in all of this is to learn what the people want most and then work together to see that it happens.
In five years, we could add to the job training here in town, such as a training area for first responders. We already have programs for nursing, so coordinating classes with fire departments, EMTs, and police for search and rescue training, etc., would not be a hard goal to attain. I would also like to explore the possibility of creating an emergency operations center, including any natural or man-made disaster. Other regions could look to us to create their own protocols, and this would also bring out of town dollars to our community.
What does city government do well?
As a whole, the utility, street, and park departments do well. For a small volunteer fire department, they have a good rating, as well as the police department does for the limited amount of officers they have. In general, Houston has a low crime rate.
Where would you like to see improvement?
I believe, with a building code, building inspector, and fire marshal, we could work with property owners to update and get the vacant downtown buildings repaired and/or renovated. New business in the shops and storefronts which have been empty for so long can create new jobs for the townspeople. We have to have a good fire code rating for businesses to come into the downtown area. This town had a strong economy in the mid-1950's to the 1960's, with the shoe factory, jeans factory, the paint gun factory. Over the years, as the factories dissipated, the town has fallen by the wayside. We can revitalize Houston and bring people in, but we can't do that without a good fire code rating because the business owners can't put their livelihood at risk. We have good people in this town, and they deserve to have a hometown which provides the needs and luxuries of a large town, in a home like setting. Small business shaped America, and they can continue to bring life here, but only if we provide the opportunity.
In past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?
Houston needs to provide incentive for business owners to set up shop here. We can only add to the labor force in this town if we have the raw materials accessible to them. In this day and age, there is not a single manufacturing plant left. However, the buildings are still here. Repairing and updating these large buildings for multi-purpose use, much like the college on Spruce has done, will take time. However, there is no time like the present to invest in the future.
We could create a light industrial and electronic repair school here, as well as a small law enforcement training academy to teach about natural disaster response, search and rescue, and even provide CPR/first aid training. Fire sciences could also be taught, as well as creating a fire training course. These fire cadets could train with the fire department on Tuesdays, and then the fire departments could recruit students upon completion of classes.
In order to keep businesses afloat in Houston, a coordination of efforts during the fall and spring season could be done. For instance, some towns have gone above and beyond community coupon coordinations to do activities such as Easter Egg hunts, or pumpkin fest at the local park, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce. A thriving community must work together to stay afloat. Our local businesses are wonderful, and the only way to keep them doing well is to support them as much as possible.
Anything else?
All of my experience in logistics, operations, problem solving, working with diverse agencies to effectively manage situations in an efficient manner, are resources I am eagerly willing to bring to the table if I am elected. I would love to do nothing more than serve this town in a manner it deserves. With respect, a bit of an easy going nature, and a cup of coffee, I am ready to do my best to serve the citizens of Houston.
Sheila Walker – candidate for Ward II alderwoman
Tell us a little about yourself.
My name is Sheila (Campbell) Walker and I have been married to Rick Walker for 45 years. I am the mother of two children and a grandmother of two grandchildren. My husband and I are members of Souls Harbor Family Worship. A lifelong resident of Houston, I was raised with a keen sense of civic responsibility. Both of my parents, Joyce and Sherrell Campbell, were engaged members of our community and passed on a strong spirit of civic service to their three children.
I have served Houston as an active member of the park board and city council, mayor pro tempore, as well as a chamber of commerce representative for many years.
For the past 44 years I have worked at Wal-Mart in Houston. Currently I am the Claims Supervisor and Community Involvement Coordinator; but I have held numerous positions within the company including invoicing, human resources, customer service, audit, and development throughout my tenure.
What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?
Members of the Houston City Council are primarily tasked with representing the interests of their constituents regardless of likes/dislikes, friendships or politics. The City Council is responsible for providing a balanced evaluation of laws and ordinances, managing the city budget and providing a voice for the residents of Houston.
It is my goal as a member of the City Council to fairly and equally represent those that elect me.
What projects would you like to see the city pursue in the next two years, five years?
In the next 2-5 years I would like to see the city actively evaluate options and incentives for bringing an assisted living facility to Houston. Our community has many aging residents who would greatly benefit from the choice of living with various levels of care whether that be independent, assisted or in a nursing home.
I would also like to continue support of the police and fire departments with the necessary equipment, training and other investments to ensure our city remains safe and secure. Houston has always prided ourselves with top notch police and fire services and it is of utmost importance that we continue to support these vital areas.
What does city government do well?
The city government has facilitated progress in our community through the advancement of projects, improvements in infrastructure, and increased parks and recreational developments. The upcoming enhancement of available internet and connectivity offerings will enhance our resident’s ability to utilize online digital tools and services.
Where would you like to see improvement?
As the city continues to grow the need for affordable housing is also increasing. I would like to see the city government address this important issue and develop solutions to support balanced growth in housing options for the community.
Communication and transparency are foundational in city governance. I would like to see additional communication with our residents to ensure they have access to important information regarding the business conducted by the council.
In past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?
The city government is responsible for maintaining appropriate infrastructure to incentivize new businesses to select our community for over others. The council should continue to prioritize investments in safety and security through our police and fire protection services to provide a favorable area for new industry.
