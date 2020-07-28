Candidates seeking office filed campaign finance reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission before a July 15 deadline.
Another round was due eight days before the Aug. 4 election.
Large donations are flowing into Missouri through independent political action committees after voters amended the state constitution to cap contributions to individual candidates.
142ND DISTRICT
Brown’s Brigade for State Representative, total receipts this election, $9,951; expenditures this election, $8,003. Money on hand: $6,846. Contributors: Terry Brown, Cabool, $125; David Reiss, Cabool, $300; LeAnn Green, Licking, $300; Missouri Realty PAC, Columbia, $2,000; Leon Stigall, Houston, $20: Beverly St. John, Houston, $50; Medora Hunter, Cabool, $50; Bill Jetton, Cabool, $200; Carol Keeney, Houston, $500; Robert Green, Licking, $100; Grover Wilcox, Cabool, $83; Hank Grosenbacher, $225; Martin Elmore, West Plains, $25; Michael Walker, Licking, $43; Tiffany Davis, Emporia, Okla., $300; Leon Stigall, Houston, $18; William Askew, Pittsburg, Kan., $100; and Robert Dixon, Springfield, $100.
Bennie Cook for State Representative, total receipts this election, $2,998; expenditures this election, $638. Money on hand: $2,360. Contributors: Gilroth Diversified LLP, Houston, $1,000; Jan Watson, Houston, $100; Missouri United, Kirkwood, $1,000; Kyle Aubuchon, Poplar Bluff, $200; Travis Campbell, Bucyrus, $56; Bee Outdoor Adventure LLC, Bone Terre, $200; Don Shelhammer, Raymondville, $200; Brenda Senter, Houston, $22; Jonathon Koch, Bucyrus, $65; and Justin Shelby Insurance Agency Inc., Houston, $155.
Candidate David Giarratano filed a statement of limited activity.
TEXAS COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Committee To Elect Tina Garrett, total receipts this election, $1,210; expenditures this election, $1,152. Money on hand, $58. Contributors: Wallace Fisher, Houston, $10; Kelly Bean, Success, $100; and Linda Garrett, Licking, $100.
No reports are on file for Ashley (Mayfield) Applegate and Shalena Purcell.
33RD SENATORIAL DISTRICT
Citizens for Ross, total receipts for this election, $151,640; total expenditures this election, $63,301. Money on hand, $174,664. Robert Shotts, Lebanon, $250; John Flowers, Rolla, $500; Leann Green, Licking, $300; Conservative Citizens Coalition, Springfield, $2,500; Leaders of America, Eureka, $1,500; Missouri State Troopers Association Inc. PAC, Jefferson City, $500; Missouri Pork Pork, $2,000; MPGA Propane PAC, Jefferson City, $500; BHA PAC, Columbia, $1,000; Pfizer Missouri PAC Federal Committee, New York City, $1,000; Cheyenne International LLC, Grover, N.C., $1,500; Missouri Dump Truckers Association PAC, Jefferson City, $200; Missouri Independent Accountants PAC, Union, $500; Missouri Chiropractors PAC, Jefferson City, $200; Nexus PAC, St. Louis, $1,000; Missouri American Water Employees PAC, St. Louis, $500; AGC of Mo PAC, St. Louis, $1,000; Build St. Louis PAC, $1,000; Living Well PAC, Jefferson City, $1,000; Missouri First, Jefferson City, $1,500; Missouri Realtors PAC, Columbia, $2,000; Missouri CPA PAC, St. Louis, $1,250; Voters for Good Government, St. Charles, $1,000; Michael Dethrow, Alton, $300; Harriett Boggs, Niangua, $50; Charles Dickinson, Hartville, $100; Terry Brown, Cabool, $50; Irving Jr. Krieger, Houston, $75; Brenda Ledgerwood, Alton, $200; Jim Leftwich, Willow Springs, $100; Dorothy Hammond, Houston, $500; Michael Vinehout, Marshfield, $200; Jesse Lee Jr. Roy, Doniphan, $250; Robert Kirby, Doniphan, $500; William Davis, Doniphan, $100; Dean Vandivort, Houston, $100; Jim Leftwich, Willow Springs, $500; Kent Smith, Mountain View, $500; Justin Tune, Mountain View, $2,500; Rickie Roberts, Mountain View, $2,559; Nina Roberts, Mountain View, $2,559; Josh Roberts, Mountain View, $2,559; Valerie Roberts, Mountain View, $2,559; Joni Appleton, Summersville, $75; MAFP PAC, Jefferson City, $500; Missouri Medical PAC 1077, $1,559; Christopher Marsh, St. Charles, $250; Leroy Judd, St. Louis, $30; Pharmacist PAC of Missouri, Jefferson City, $1,000; Spirit of Missouri, Jefferson City, $1,500; Scott Klepper, Armuchee, Ga., $2,400; Alan Joseph, Suwanee, Ga., $2,400; Patricia Curlile, Summersville, $48; Danny Ross, Eunice, $240; Scott Fitzpatrick, Cassville, $960; Mike Zahner, Perryville, $96; Tyler Chowning, Mountain View, $48; and Cindy Olaughlin, Shelbina, $960.
Karla Eslinger For Senate, total receipts for this election, $16,651; expenditures for election, $12,363. Money on hand: $159,011. Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC, Jefferson City, $2,500; Missouri Land and Title Political Action Committee, $500; Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC, Jefferson City, $250; Missouri Rental Dealers Association PAC, Jefferson City, $500; Chris Harlin, Gainesville, $480; BNSF Railway Co. Pairpac Missouri, Fort Worth, $1,000; Leroy Jones, West Plains, $50; Bob Pekarek, West Plains, $25; Howard Mott, Lebanon, $250; Mark Dake, West Plains, $100; Marvin Fowler, West Plains, $250; David Gohn, West Plains, $500; John Black, Marshfield, $500; Roger Hubner, Mountain Grove, $1,000; Phyllis Wolfe, Mountain Grove, $15; Don Ely, Hartville, $10; Expand Missouri PAC, Columbia, $2,500; Tom Marhefka, West Plains, $500; Russell Gant, West Plains, $500; Lenny Eaglman, West Plains, $100; Donna Kirby, Doniphan, $100; Darrin Cleir, Marshfield, $1,000; David Norman, Ava, $300; Jessica Nease, West Plains, $125; Newton Brill, West Plains, $50; Ralph Haslag, Rolla, $100; Wayne Scharnhort, West Plains, $100; Debbie Stauffer, West Plains, $125; Norma Stillings, Ava, $50; Nicole Wood, Bonne Terre, $2,500; Robert Soutier, Bridgeton, $480; and Richard Mendenhall, Columbia, $192.
Van Kelly for Missouri, total receipts this election, $132,214; expenditures this election, $86,314. Money on hand: $45,504. Van Kelly, Norwood, $1,000; Ronnie Inman, Springfield, $30; Gladys Champlin, Niangua, $250; and Roscoe Griffin, Hartville, $400. Kelly has primarily self-funded his campaign, contributing $110,839.
POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEES FORMED TO SUPPORT CANDIDACIES
Ross: Team Robert PAC, Kansas City. Total receipts this election, $28,000; expenditures, $1,289. Money on hand: $71,205. Contributors: Missouri Realtors PAC, $2,500; Grow Missouri, Jefferson, $20,000; and Cheyenne International LLC, Grover, N.C., $2,000. Large donations required to be reported in advance of reporting deadline: Grow Missouri, Jefferson City, $20,000; CL PAC, St. Louis, $50,000; Missouri Senate Conservatives, Kansas City, $100,000; and Justice for All PAC, Kansas City, $8,609.
Enslinger: Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks. Total receipts this election, $32,400; expenditures, $28,525. Money on hand, $3,875. Contributors: Howard Wood, Bonne Terre, $25,000; Mary Sheid, West Plains, $2,250; Expand Missouri PAC, Columbia, $5,000; and Great Rivers Distributing, Pomona, $150. Large donations required to be reported in advance of reporting deadline: Taxpayers in Support of Public Education, Jefferson City, $100,000; Howard Wood, Bonne Terre, $10,000; Ketchmark & McCreight, Leawood, Kan., $15,000; Expand Missouri, Columbia, $12,000; Heath Systems Inc. Sikeston, two $10,000 donations; and Howard Wood, Bonne Terre, $25,000.
