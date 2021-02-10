Cancellations, postponements for Thursday, Feb. 11:
•There will be no school Thursday at Houston, Plato, Licking, Summersville Raymondville and Cabool.
•It will be a virtual learning only for Texas County Technical College students on Thursday.
•Due to inclement weather and icy secondary road conditions, there will be a two-hour delayed reporting for Thursday, Feb. 11, on Fort Leonard Wood for non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors. For example, personnel who normally report at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 9:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 10 a.m.
Cancellations, postponements for Wednesday, Feb. 10:
•Tonight’s game between the Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzlies and the Mineral Area College Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. A new date and time for the game will be announced later, university officials said.
Due to inclement weather, the following Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed or will be closing early today:
Ozarks Healthcare Alton
Ozarks Healthcare Winona
Ozarks Healthcare West Plains (Walk-In Clinic)
Ozarks Healthcare West Plains (Family Medicine Clinic closing at 3 p.m.)
Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics
Ozarks Healthcare Thayer (closing at 10 a.m.)
Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View (closing at 10:15 a.m.)
•Texas County schools are closed. Classes are adjourned Wednesday for Houston, Licking, Raymondville, Success Plato, Cabool and Summersville.
•Texas County Technical College is virtual learning today.
•The Texas County Food Pantry is closed today due to icy road conditions.
•All Drury campuses will open on a delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
•Unscheduled leave policy is in effect Wednesday, Feb. 10, for personnel who may be impacted by the forecasted winter weather. Employees should contact their immediate supervisors regarding unscheduled leave.
For current Fort Leonard Wood road conditions and additional snow and ice removal information, call the SNAIR hotline at 573.563.4141, or visit the SNAIR web page from https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/Garrison/weather.
