Cancellations, postponements for Wednesday, Feb. 10:
•Classes are adjourned Wednesday for Houston, Licking, Raymondville, Success and Plato.
----
Here are cancellations and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 9:
•Tonight's Houston board of education meeting has been postponed until next Tuesday due to inclement weather. It will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16.
