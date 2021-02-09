ICY WEATHER

Icy weather resulted in the cancellation of schools and other activities. 

 BRAD GENTRY

Cancellations, postponements for Wednesday, Feb. 10:

•Classes are adjourned Wednesday for Houston, Licking, Raymondville, Success and Plato.

----

Here are cancellations and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 9:

•Tonight's Houston board of education meeting has been postponed until next Tuesday due to inclement weather. It will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16. 

