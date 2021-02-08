WEATHER CANCELLATIONS

Here are cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 9:

•Plato School District

•Texas County Technical College, Houston, starting one hour later at 9 a.m.

•Houston School District

•Licking School District

•Cabool School District

•Success School District

*Raymondville School District

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments