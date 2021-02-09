Here are cancellations and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 9:
•The Texas County Health Department will delay opening to 10 a.m. today due to hazardous road conditions.
•Due to hazardous weather conditions, all Drury University campuses, including Houston, are closed Tuesday, Feb. 9. Check Moodle for directions from instructors.
• Due to inclement weather and icy secondary road conditions, there will be a two-hour delayed reporting for Tuesday, Feb. 9, on Fort Leonard Wood for non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors. For example, personnel who normally report at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 9:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 10 a.m. The reporting delay is issued for safety and allows road crews time to treat the roads.
•Plato School District
•Texas County Technical College, Houston, starting one hour later at 9 a.m.
•Houston School District
•Licking School District
•Cabool School District
•Success School District
•Raymondville School District
•Summersville School District
