Here is a roundup of weather postponements, cancellations:
• Tonight's HHS basketball game at home against Mountain Grove is postponed. It is rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
•Licking High School will dismiss at noon; the elementary at 12:15 p.m.
•The Success School dismissed at 11 a.m.
•Due to inclement weather, an early, staggered release for non-mission essential personnel is authorized for today (Friday, Jan. 15). Personnel who need to take unscheduled leave or who have questions should contact their immediate supervisor.
Supervisors are encouraged to manage early release with the following guidance beginning at 11 a.m. today:
11 a.m., personnel who reside 30 miles or more from Fort Leonard Wood
11:30 a.m., personnel who reside 20 miles or more from Fort Leonard Wood
Noon: personnel who reside 10 to 20 miles from Fort Leonard Wood
12:30 p.m., personnel who reside less than 10 miles from Fort Leonard Wood
1 p.m., personnel who reside on the installation.
For appointments at the General Leonard wood Army Community Hospital call the hospital line at 573-596-1490 or 866-299-4234 for recorded information about hospital service closures.
For current road conditions on the installation, call the SNAIR hotline at 573.563.4141, or visit the SNAIR web page at https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/Garrison/weather.
