Icy weather resulted in the cancellation of schools and other activities. 

Monday, Feb. 15, announcements

All Drury campuses are closed Monday, Feb. 15 . Classes will be moved online or alternative experiences offered. Check Moodle prior to class for instructions.

Success School closed through Monday.

Many school districts, including Houston, were previously set to take Presidents Day off.

Sunday, Feb. 14, announcements

•There will be no services Sunday at First Baptist Church, Houston. Services will appear online. 

•Houston United Methodist Church will not meet Sunday.

•Souls Harbor Family Worship is canceled.

•Faith Fellowship will hold online services only.

•Free Free Will Baptist Church, Houston, online services only.

•Ozark Baptist Church, Houston, canceled. Online on Facebook at 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 15, announcements

Many schools will be closed due Presidents Day.

