Monday, Feb. 15, announcements
All Drury campuses are closed Monday, Feb. 15 . Classes will be moved online or alternative experiences offered. Check Moodle prior to class for instructions.
Success School closed through Monday.
Many school districts, including Houston, were previously set to take Presidents Day off.
Sunday, Feb. 14, announcements
•There will be no services Sunday at First Baptist Church, Houston. Services will appear online.
•Houston United Methodist Church will not meet Sunday.
•Souls Harbor Family Worship is canceled.
•Faith Fellowship will hold online services only.
•Free Free Will Baptist Church, Houston, online services only.
•Ozark Baptist Church, Houston, canceled. Online on Facebook at 11 a.m.
Many schools will be closed due Presidents Day.
Have a cancellation or postponement? Send it to news@houstonherald.com
