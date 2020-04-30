Texas County Technical College in Houston will reopen its campus May 11 and will resume in-person appointments on campus.
Officials say they continually are monitoring the COVID-19 situation.
“TCTC is committed to keeping students, faculty, staff and applicants safe and is taking measures to minimize in-person contact.”
It is making updates on an ongoing basis and the most up to-date information appears at www.texascountytech.edu
For applicants and new students:
•Until the campus reopens, admissions and financial aid processing will continue, but it will take all appointments via phone (417-967-5466) or email (info@texascountytech.edu).
•It is accepting applications for the fall 2020 Practical Nursing (LPN) program and summer 2021 Accelerated LPN to RN program.
• The Wonderlic entrance test is waived from April 9 until further notice.
• TEAS and ATI PN Comprehensive Predictor testing has resumed and will take place on campus, in person. Call 417-967-5466 for an appointment. TCTC is limiting number applicants per room and sanitizing equipment between each use. In order to enter the building, persons will be asked a series of screening questions. Additionally upon arrival, each applicant’s temperature will be taken with a forehead scanner to ensure that he or she does not have a fever.
• The summer semester will still start May 4. TCTC faculty are prepared to start the summer semester in an online format and transition to an on-campus schedule starting May 11.
For returning students:
•Staff and faculty will notify students of any changes to their current schedule.
•The summer semester will still begin May 4. TCTC faculty are prepared to start the summer semester in an online format and transition to an on-campus schedule starting May 11.
For more information, the staff at TCTC can answer questions via telephone (417-967-5466), chat (www.texascountytech.edu) and/or email (info@texascountytech.edu).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.