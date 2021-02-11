Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Through Monday Night... ...Good Chance For Accumulating Snow Starting Sunday and Continuing At Times Into Monday... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wind chill values will frequently be below zero through Monday night. Some areas will see wind chills as low as 15 to 25 degrees below zero. Snow with general amounts of 3 to 5 inches Sunday and Monday. * WHERE...Southeast Kansas into southwest, south central and central Missouri. * WHEN...The wind chill advisory will be in effect through Monday night. The snow advisory will be starting at 6 am Sunday and end 6 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Unseasonably cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Snow may impact travel Sunday and Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&