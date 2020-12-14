Organizers of the Share Your Christmas annual campaign said 185 children from 62 families are enrolled in the program to receive some extra holiday cheer this year.
Pat Miller, coordinator, said response has been generous so far, but more is needed for all applicants to receive gifts. Donations are accepted at its headquarters in the Houston Lions Club den basement on U.S. 63. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Toys For Tots boxes are at Taco Bell, Dollar General, Simmons Bank and Holy Cross Lutheran Church, all in Houston. An Angel Tree that highlights case needs is at Houston Walmart Super Center. Angels also can be picked up at Sonic of Houston.
Monetary donations can be sent to Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.
For more information or to help, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595
Among those contributing: Eunice Baptist Church, Blue Heaven Club, Peace Chapel Church, Community Crossroads Church and Evans Funeral Home and Staff
CASES 16-20
16. Two girls, ages 12 and 13, would like some books, paints or hair accessories. The 12 year old needs size 12 girls pants, 14/16 girls tops and size 6 shoes. The 13 year old wears size 5 junior pants, medium junior tops and size 9 women’s shoes. Both also need socks, underwear and warm coats.
17. A 4-year-old boy would be happy to get some new cars and trucks for Christmas this year. He is in need of size 5T pants and shirts, some socks and gloves.
18. A 6-month-old baby girl is much in need of warm clothing in size 12 months. Any toys for her age would be appreciated. A 10-year-old boy needs size 10 pants, 10/12 shirts and size 1 shoes. Remote control cars or games is his toy wish.
19. 8 slim jeans, size 10 shirts and size 1 shoes are the clothing sizes needed for this 8-year-old boy. Sonic the Hedge Hog or some cars and trucks are the Christmas gifts he hopes to find under the tree.
20. Some nail polish, LOL dolls or stuffed animals are the wishes of these two girls, ages 9 and 11. Clothing sizes needed are 14/16 pants and tops for the 11 year old and size 10/12 for the 9 year old. Shoe sizes needed are girls size 3 and 1 1/2. Socks, underwear and gloves are also needs of these girls.
Cases have been highlighted in past issues of the Houston Herald, which are still available at its office. Persons also can read cases detailed at houstonherald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.