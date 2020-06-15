The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On June 10, deputies were advised of a possibly drunk man who was at the Stop-N-Spot in Summersville and has lost his shorts while inside the store.

The report said the man simply left with no clothing on his lower body, got into a black SUV and drove away.

Deputies located the vehicle on East Highway 17 near the old animal shelter building, but it continued on into town.

Houston police reportedly finally stopped the man and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

•A 56-year-old Cabool woman reported on June 7 that someone broke into her car and stole several items while it was parked at the Simmons Ford river access while she was swimming.

The woman told an investigating deputy that swiped goods (with a total value of $385) included $200 cash, a cell phone, a kid’s jacket and a bluetooth speaker. There are no suspects.

•Kyle Akers, 26, of 140 Wilson Drive at Raymondville, was arrested June 8 for having two active Texas County felony warrants for stealing $750 or more.

A deputy made the arrest at the county Justice Center after observing Akers sitting in front of the facility. He was booked into jail.

On June 10, a deputy went to Akers’ residence and arrested him again, this time for having an active Texas County felony warrant for passing bad checks. He was taken to jail again.

•A deputy was dispatched June 5 regarding a report of a burglary at a U.S. 63 residence near Houston.

A woman there told the officer someone had broken into her 32-year-old brother’s residence and swiped several items with a total value of $775. Contact was made with the man and he provided the names of several people who might have committed the alleged crime.

Investigation continues.

•A deputy was dispatched June 3 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway VV residence near Licking.

A 44-year-old man there told the officer his 48-year-old male spouse threw a rock at him and chased him with a board. The alleged suspect told the officer he didn’t throw a rock or pick up a board.

The dispute was reportedly over money. Neither wanted to pursue charges.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 8

Chase Mira – stealing

Rachel J. Vasek – assault

June 9

Tiffany D. Harris – possession of controlled substance, stealing

Alan L. Johnson – armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage

Brandon J. Brim – manufacturing controlled substance

Brett Hall – Butler County hold

Michael A. Hebert – driving while revoked

June 10

Michale W. Johnson – DWI, possession of controlled substance

Jonathan Sparks – assault

Kyle D. Akers – passing bad check

Richard A. Lyles – driving while suspended

Bean Barnes – possession of controlled substance

June 11

Justin P. Christopher – stealing motor vehicle

Kyle A. Fisher – assault

June 12

Andrew Villarreal – expired driver’s license

Steven Parker – stealing, trespassing

Amanda Wake – possession of controlled substance

Mark Werner – sexual abuse

Amy Stokes – DWI, driving while revoked

Stacy L. Treacy – DWI, endangering the welfare of a child

June 13

Sara Michael – DWI

June 14

Jacob T. Ahu – resisting arrest

Lawrence Voss – driving while suspended

Andrea M. Richard – failure to appear

Lawrence K. Campbell – assault

Jun 15

Joyce E. Volner – bond surrender

