The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On June 10, deputies were advised of a possibly drunk man who was at the Stop-N-Spot in Summersville and has lost his shorts while inside the store.
The report said the man simply left with no clothing on his lower body, got into a black SUV and drove away.
Deputies located the vehicle on East Highway 17 near the old animal shelter building, but it continued on into town.
Houston police reportedly finally stopped the man and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
•A 56-year-old Cabool woman reported on June 7 that someone broke into her car and stole several items while it was parked at the Simmons Ford river access while she was swimming.
The woman told an investigating deputy that swiped goods (with a total value of $385) included $200 cash, a cell phone, a kid’s jacket and a bluetooth speaker. There are no suspects.
•Kyle Akers, 26, of 140 Wilson Drive at Raymondville, was arrested June 8 for having two active Texas County felony warrants for stealing $750 or more.
A deputy made the arrest at the county Justice Center after observing Akers sitting in front of the facility. He was booked into jail.
On June 10, a deputy went to Akers’ residence and arrested him again, this time for having an active Texas County felony warrant for passing bad checks. He was taken to jail again.
•A deputy was dispatched June 5 regarding a report of a burglary at a U.S. 63 residence near Houston.
A woman there told the officer someone had broken into her 32-year-old brother’s residence and swiped several items with a total value of $775. Contact was made with the man and he provided the names of several people who might have committed the alleged crime.
Investigation continues.
•A deputy was dispatched June 3 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway VV residence near Licking.
A 44-year-old man there told the officer his 48-year-old male spouse threw a rock at him and chased him with a board. The alleged suspect told the officer he didn’t throw a rock or pick up a board.
The dispute was reportedly over money. Neither wanted to pursue charges.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 8
Chase Mira – stealing
Rachel J. Vasek – assault
June 9
Tiffany D. Harris – possession of controlled substance, stealing
Alan L. Johnson – armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage
Brandon J. Brim – manufacturing controlled substance
Brett Hall – Butler County hold
Michael A. Hebert – driving while revoked
June 10
Michale W. Johnson – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Jonathan Sparks – assault
Kyle D. Akers – passing bad check
Richard A. Lyles – driving while suspended
Bean Barnes – possession of controlled substance
June 11
Justin P. Christopher – stealing motor vehicle
Kyle A. Fisher – assault
June 12
Andrew Villarreal – expired driver’s license
Steven Parker – stealing, trespassing
Amanda Wake – possession of controlled substance
Mark Werner – sexual abuse
Amy Stokes – DWI, driving while revoked
Stacy L. Treacy – DWI, endangering the welfare of a child
June 13
Sara Michael – DWI
June 14
Jacob T. Ahu – resisting arrest
Lawrence Voss – driving while suspended
Andrea M. Richard – failure to appear
Lawrence K. Campbell – assault
Jun 15
Joyce E. Volner – bond surrender
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.