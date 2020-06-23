A Cabool woman was injured Monday afternoon in a crash about two miles south of Mountain Grove on Highway 95.

Troopers said a northbound 2001 Ford F-150 driven by Harley W. Keller, 18, of Drury, slid over the centerline and struck a southbound 2006 Jeep Liberty in the side operated by Amanda C. Cauldwell, 39, of Cabool.

Keller was taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center Clinic at Mountain Grove. Cauldwell went to Texas County Memorial Hospital Clinic at Mountain Grove.

Troopers said Keller wasn’t wearing a seat belt; Cauldwell was. Both vehicles were totaled.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments