A late night traffic stop on June 12 has led to a felony drug charge against a Cabool woman.
Amanda J. Wake, 40, of 1019 Chestnut St. in Cabool, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a Cabool Police Department officer’s report, a vehicle was observed at about 12:15 a.m. traveling well below the posted speed limit on northbound U.S. 63.
After pulling the vehicle over, the officer reportedly asked for identification from the driver and a passenger. The passenger – Wake – told the officer she was on probation for multiple counts of possession.
The officer reported receiving permission to search the vehicle, and then finding a plastic bag containing methamphetamine inside Wake’s purse. Marijuana and a smoking device were also reportedly found.
Wake was taken to the Cabool police station for a 24-hour hold period, pending a warrant. Her bond is set at $150,000.
