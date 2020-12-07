A woman faces a pair of felony charges after allegedly bringing illegal drugs into the Texas County Jail after being arrested on Aug. 21.
Emily L. Perry, 27, of 3420 Highway M at Cabool, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail.
According to an officer’s report, contact with Perry was made at the probation and parole office on Oak Hill Drive, and she was arrested for having an active warrant (of unreported nature).
The officer asked her if she had anything illegal with her, and she reportedly said she might have something in her purse.
The officer reported that after receiving consent to look in Perry’s purse, he found multiple items of paraphernalia that had a white powdery residue on them. Perry was then taken to the Texas County Jail.
At the jail, the Perry reportedly told the officer she didn’t have any other illegal items with her. But before the officer had left, he was told Perry had given multiple items to a jailer that she had concealed inside her body. Included were several orange pills that proved to be a schedule 3 controlled substance of a variety that must be prescribed by a doctor.
Perry was charged on Nov. 30. Her bond is set at $150,000.
