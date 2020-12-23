A Cabool teenager was injured Wednesday in an accident north of Raymondville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Evan L. Crump, 17, ran off the left side of Highway 137 and overturned.
Crump, who had minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt, was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
The vehicle was totaled, Brown said.
