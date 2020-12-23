A Cabool teenager was injured Wednesday in an accident north of Raymondville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Evan L. Crump, 17, ran off the left side of Highway 137 and overturned. 

Crump, who had minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt, was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle was totaled, Brown said. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments