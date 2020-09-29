A Cabool man faces a pair of felony weapons charges after an incident last Saturday at his residence.
Frank Thompson Jr., 59, of 313 Summit St., Apt. 3, in Cabool, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
A Cabool Police Department officer reported being dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. regarding a report of several shots fired at a Summit Street apartment. Upon arrival, the officer heard shots being fired and approached the front door with his duty pistol drawn.
The door was open and the officer observed a man later identified as Thompson sitting on the floor facing the door while holding a handgun in his right hand and a phone in his left hand. The officer reported backing up a few steps and then hearing a shot that hit toward the door.
The officer reported advising dispatch to send other officers, and then retrieved his department-issued rifle from his patrol car.
The officer reported going back to the doorway, announcing his presence and advising Thompson to drop the gun. The officer then observed Thompson stand up and walk toward the door, but no longer saw a gun in his hand. Thompson was then detained.
The officer reported that several bullet holes were observed in walls and in the floor, and several empty beer cans were lying around.
Two loaded handguns were also reportedly found under the edge of a couch.
A portable breath test revealed that Thompson’s blood alcohol level was .281 — more than three times the legal limit. Dispatch advised the officer that Thompson had a felony conviction in California. He is held without bond in the Texas County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.