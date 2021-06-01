A Cabool man received moderate injuries in an accident just south of West Plains on Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said southbound 1993 Dodge 3500 driven by Nathaniel J. Van Hooser, 19, was pulling a trailer when it traveled into the path of a northbound 2007 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle operated by David E. Guidash, 48, of Cabool. The motorcycle struck the trailer.
Guidash, who was not wearing a helmet, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. The other driver was not injured.
