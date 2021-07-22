Nate Christeson, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Cabool Middle School, has received a $10,000 grant through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
The funds will be used by Christeson to purchase 50 laptops for seventh and eighth-grade students to ensure each student has a device and up-to-date technology when accessing important education tools. Christeson learned he was selected for the grant on May 6 when he was surprised with a check presentation at his school.
Throughout the 2020 pandemic, many students were forced to go to remote learning for portions of the school year. Christeson saw that many students were issued outdated Chromebooks with continual errors that caused some students to miss out on important educational opportunities. With this funding, Christeson’s students will receive updated laptops that allow them to use the full capabilities of the school’s online learning tools.
The innovative classroom project is one of 55 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 18 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Christeson’s proposal is one of almost 400 nominations received statewide. Most grants are being awarded this week in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
“We were happy to read about all the amazing projects our teachers have planned and are excited we can bring so many to life through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “This past year has been a challenging one for both teachers and students as they were forced to adapt to new styles of teaching and learning. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to celebrate teachers and thank them for their dedication to educating and positively impacting their students, while enhancing learning for students – both in and out of the classroom.”
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.