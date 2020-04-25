ACCIDENT

A Cabool man was injured Friday, April 24, north of Nixa, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Cabool man was injured Friday afternoon in a crash near Nixa. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Elizabeth M. Briggs, 45, was on Highway 160 just north of Nixa when it ran a red light and struck a 2005 Buick LeSabre operated by Joshua P. Freeman, 25, of Cabool.

Briggs, who had moderate injuries, and Freeman, who had minor injuries, was taken by ambulance to Cox South. 

The patrol said both vehicles were totaled. Each driver was wearing a seat belt.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments