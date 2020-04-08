A Cabool man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Taney County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

William F. Lloyd, 69, was operating a southbound Honda motorcycle on Highway 125 about five miles south of Bradleyville when it ran off the roadway, down an embankment and overturned. 

Lloyd, who had moderate injuries, was taken to Cox South in Springfield. 

