ACCIDENT

A tire blow out caused an accident Thursday, Sept. 17, east of Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Cabool man was injured Thursday night in a Webster County accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer had a tire blowout, left U.S. 60 east of Seymour and overturned. 

The driver, Barbara S. Moore, 58, of Mountain Grove, was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, Mark J. Moore, 65, of Cabool, was flown to Cox South. Both had moderate injuries. 

Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The vehicle was totaled. 

