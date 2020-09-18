A Cabool man was injured Thursday night in a Webster County accident.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer had a tire blowout, left U.S. 60 east of Seymour and overturned.
The driver, Barbara S. Moore, 58, of Mountain Grove, was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, Mark J. Moore, 65, of Cabool, was flown to Cox South. Both had moderate injuries.
Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The vehicle was totaled.
