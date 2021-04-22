A Cabool man faces a pair of felony weapons charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on April 13.
Christopher L. Florence, 45, of 15067 Wright Lane in Cabool, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement, a deputy was dispatched regarding a domestic dispute at Florence’s residence involving shots fired. Upon arrival, the officer reportedly encountered Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers who had Florence detained on the front porch.
Witnesses at the scene reportedly told the deputy they had heard Florence arguing with a woman and then heard gunshots.
The deputy spoke with the woman, and she said Florence was drunk and had become angry, and after he went outside she heard gunfire. The woman showed the officer a 9-millimeter pistol that Florence had allegedly fired. A shotgun was also located under a bed, and both guns were seized as evidence.
A review of Florence’s criminal history reportedly revealed he had multiple felony convictions, including one in Kentucky and another in Ohio. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $400,000.
