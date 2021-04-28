A Cabool man is charged with a felony gun charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Sunday.
Gary A. Wallace, 57, of 13110 Sunrise Drive at Cabool, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (a class D felony).
A deputy was dispatched at about 2:50 p.m. after a person reported that several people at a family gathering heard gun shots coming from across the road, and that they had prior problems with the man who lives there shooting guns.
The person reportedly told authorities that the suspect – Wallace – was a convicted felon and shouldn’t have any firearms.
The deputy made contact with a woman at the location who said multiple rounds hit trees near their driveway and she was concerned about the safety of her grandchildren who were playing in the vicinity.
The officer went to Wallace’s residence and he reportedly claimed he didn’t own any guns and hadn’t fired one, but that a friend had come over and fired a rifle.
After receiving consent to search Wallace’s home, the deputy observed several spent shotgun shells on the front porch and found a 20-gauge shotgun inside a cabinet above a sleeping area. A box of shotgun shells matching the type found outside the house was also found.
Wallace was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail and a computer check revealed a prior felony conviction (which makes him ineligible to possess a gun). His bond is set at $250,000.
