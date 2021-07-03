A Cabool man faces three charges following a stop Friday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Jeffrey L. Frazier, 57, was cited with misdemeanor DWI, driving while suspended and having no insurance. 

He was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later released, the patrol said. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments