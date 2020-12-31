A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly being involved in a lengthy pursuit with a Licking Police Department officer last June.
Jacob T. Ahu, 21, of 15516 Oakdale Road in Cabool, was charged Dec. 28 with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class E felony) and driving while intoxicated.
An Licking officer reported that on June 14 a vehicle was observed breaking traction while speeding away from the intersection of Highway 32 and Main Street. The driver – Ahu – failed to yield to the officer’s patrol car’s emergency lights and siren, and a pursuit ensued that last about a half hour, covered close to 20 miles and involved multiple members of law enforcement.
The officer reported that during the pursuit, Ahu’s vehicle exceeded speed limits, repeatedly passed through red lights and stop signs, went the wrong way on a one-way street, sped past fuel pumps at two gas stations, traveled across lawns and sidewalks, passed patrol vehicles on the right side (off of the roadway) and committed other infractions. The officer’s report indicated Ahu’s actions put all officers involved in danger of physical injury.
When Ahu was finally stopped and apprehended, a field sobriety test revealed he was impaired, according to a report.
His bond is set at $200,000.
