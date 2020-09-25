As a result of a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of a motorcycle crash in mid-July, a Cabool man faces a pair of felony charges.
Steven L. Loman, 45, of 3725 Bado Road at Cabool, is charged with driving while intoxicated – serious injury and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (both class D felonies).
According to a trooper’s report, the officer responded at about 9:30 a.m. July 18 to a motorcycle crash on Highway PP in Texas County. Upon arrival, the trooper observed a motorcycle lying on its side in a ditch, as well as a man and a 6-year-old child being treated by ambulance crew members.
The man was subsequently airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, and the juvenile was taken by ambulance to Cox South.
The trooper reported being contacted by a Texas County Division of Family Services employee on July 19 who said a hotline call had been received indicating Loman might have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
On Aug. 11, a lab report from the hospital was received that revealed Loman’s blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, according to a report. Loman was issued citations for DWI – physical injury, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to wear protective headgear when on a motorcycle in motion.
On Wednesday, Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. charged Loman with the felonies. His bond is set at $250,000.
