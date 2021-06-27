A Cabool man was charged and released late Saturday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to a report, Clayton A. Coen, 25, was charged with DWI-alcohol and careless and imprudent driving.
Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 27, 2021 @ 11:37 am
A Cabool man was charged and released late Saturday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to a report, Clayton A. Coen, 25, was charged with DWI-alcohol and careless and imprudent driving.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.