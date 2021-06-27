Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.