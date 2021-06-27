CHARGES

One person was charged with two offenses at 11:34 p.m.,  Saturday, June 26, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Cabool man was charged and released late Saturday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

According to a report, Clayton A. Coen, 25, was charged with DWI-alcohol and careless and imprudent driving. 

