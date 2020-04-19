A Cabool man was cited on two charges early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Jordan L. Noirfalise, 27, is charged with misdemeanor DWI and failure to drive on the road half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was released from the Mountain Grove Police Department. 

