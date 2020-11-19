A Cabool man faces a felony assault charge and multiple other charges after allegedly crashing head-on into a woman’s car on purpose.
Scott A. Runion, 32, of 12255 Business U.S. 60 in Cabool, is charged with felonies of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
According to a report, a Cabool police officer was in his patrol car on Nov. 13 waiting to exit the parking lot at the Sinclair gas station on Ozark Street. The officer reported observing a truck – driven by Runion – traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed.
The officer left the gas station and fell in behind the speeding truck. He reported witnessing the truck’s turn signal activate as if it was going to turn into Casey’s General Store East, but it instead moved into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by a woman.
The officer discovered there was a juvenile girl in Runion’s truck.
The officer reported that Runion stated he had crashed into the woman’s vehicle because he was mad at her.
Runion was arrested and taken to jail. His bond is set at $500,000.
