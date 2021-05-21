ACCIDENT

Two Cabool residents were injured Thursday night about 10 miles southwest of Willow Springs on Highway 181,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. One person is charged. 

A Cabool man faces charges following an accident Thursday night in Douglas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Brad D. Cowell, 43, was the driver of a northbound 1991 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. 

Cowell and a passenger, Shannon M. Werry, 41, of Cabool, were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries. No one was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled. 

Cowell was released for medical treatment and faces charges of DWI - first, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and wearing no seat belt. 

