A Cabool man faces charges following an accident Thursday night in Douglas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Brad D. Cowell, 43, was the driver of a northbound 1991 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Cowell and a passenger, Shannon M. Werry, 41, of Cabool, were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries. No one was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.
Cowell was released for medical treatment and faces charges of DWI - first, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and wearing no seat belt.
